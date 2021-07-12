Loading…
Cake Breath (1 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)

by High Garden
THC 22%CBD
About this product

TASTE & SCENT
Vanilla Cake & Citrus
Spicy Herbs & Diesel

SENSATION
Lazy Carefree Happiness
Body Tingle & Head Lift

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA

About this strain

Picture of Cake Breath
Cake Breath

Cake Breath effects

7 people told us about effects:
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand

High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.