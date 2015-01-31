About this product
Berry, Citrus
Hash, Sweet & Sour
SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Sociable, Happy
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
This is how California was meant to be experienced.
- Strain specific
- Clear backside for easy view of flower
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- Hand-trimmed
- Features many original legacy strains
- Color coded bags for strain type identification
About this strain
Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.
