About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Diesel, Skunk
Pungent & Woody
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Happy, Hungry, Sleepy
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
This is how California was meant to be experienced.
- Strain specific
- Clear backside for easy view of flower
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- Hnad-trimmed
- Features many original legacy strains
- Color coded bags for strain type identification
Diesel, Skunk
Pungent & Woody
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Happy, Hungry, Sleepy
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
This is how California was meant to be experienced.
- Strain specific
- Clear backside for easy view of flower
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- Hnad-trimmed
- Features many original legacy strains
- Color coded bags for strain type identification
About this strain
Death Star OG effects
Reported by real people like you
158 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.