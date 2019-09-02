About this product
Fruity, Grape
Earthy, Pungent
SENSATION
Cerebral, Happy
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
Whether cruisin' down Malibu or kickin' it seaside in Laguna, always be ready for a good time.
- Available as .5G and 1G single pre-rolls
- Strain specific
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- All flower grind, no stems and no trim
- Ground and packaged same day for ultimate freshness
- Color coded tubes for strain type identification
- Packaging uses 50% less plastic and is recyclable
About this strain
Coming from Archive Seed Bank, Dosi Face is a cross between a Do-Si-Dos #22 and their staple Face Off OG Bx1. Dosi Face takes the potency of Face Off OG and pairs it alongside the delicious flavor profile of Do-Si-Dos with dank pine, grape, and earth notes. This sativa may provide a cerebral buzz that will also bring your body into deep relaxation.
Dosi Face effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with