About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Nutty Grape & Herb
Dank Pine, Earth & Grape
SENSATION
Tingling Body Buzz
Relaxed Mind & Body
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Nutty Grape & Herb
Dank Pine, Earth & Grape
SENSATION
Tingling Body Buzz
Relaxed Mind & Body
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
Dosi Face
Coming from Archive Seed Bank, Dosi Face is a cross between a Do-Si-Dos #22 and their staple Face Off OG Bx1. Dosi Face takes the potency of Face Off OG and pairs it alongside the delicious flavor profile of Do-Si-Dos with dank pine, grape, and earth notes. This sativa may provide a cerebral buzz that will also bring your body into deep relaxation.
Dosi Face effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
46% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Muscle spasms
26% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.