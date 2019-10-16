Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Dream Queen 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Minty Citrus & Herbs
Pineapple & Candy

SENSATION
Dreamy Euphoria
Light Body High

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G Hybrid Flower

Dream Queen effects

Reported by real people like you
284 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!