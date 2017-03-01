About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Spicy Lemon & Pine
Hashy & Earthy
SENSATION
Calm Mind & Body
Giggly Lightheartedness
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
About this strain
El Jefe, also known as "Jefe OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. This strain delivers a powerful and relaxing high that you can feel throughout your mind and body. El Jefe offers an earthy, lemon aroma with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose El Jefe to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia.
El Jefe effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.