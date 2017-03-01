Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

El Jefe 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Spicy Lemon & Pine
Hashy & Earthy

SENSATION
Calm Mind & Body
Giggly Lightheartedness

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

El Jefe effects

Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!