Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Face Off OG 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Herbal
Sweet & Piney

SENSATION
Creative Body High
Euphoric Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G Indica Flower

Face Off OG effects

Reported by real people like you
114 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!