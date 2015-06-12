High Garden
Face Off OG 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Herbal
Sweet & Piney
SENSATION
Creative Body High
Euphoric Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G Indica Flower
3.5G Indica Flower
Face Off OG effects
114 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
