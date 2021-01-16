About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Spicy Sweet
Earthy & Diesel
SENSATION
Euphoric Calming
Relaxing Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Half Gram Pre-Roll (.5 Grams)
Spicy Sweet
Earthy & Diesel
SENSATION
Euphoric Calming
Relaxing Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Half Gram Pre-Roll (.5 Grams)
About this strain
Fatso
This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.
Fatso effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
16% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.