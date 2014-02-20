High Garden
Godfather OG 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruity & Sweet
Hints of Lemon & Pine
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Strong Body Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
Godfather OG effects
Reported by real people like you
145 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
