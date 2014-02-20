Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Godfather OG 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Fruity & Sweet
Hints of Lemon & Pine

SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Strong Body Sedation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G Indica Flower

Godfather OG effects

Reported by real people like you
145 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!