TASTE & SCENT
Cheesy, Tropical
Minty. Honey
SENSATION
Focused Creativity
Giggly & Sociable
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this strain
Guava Lava effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Anorexia
100% of people say it helps with anorexia
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
100% of people say it helps with arthritis
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.