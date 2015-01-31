About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Sour Citrus & Pine
Earthy Musk & Leather
SENSATION
Creative Mental Energy
Relaxed Body High
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
About this strain
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.
Gucci OG effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.