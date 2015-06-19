About this product
Citrus & Grapefruit
Sweet & Tropical
SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
Whether cruisin' down Malibu or kickin' it seaside in Laguna, always be ready for a good time.
- Available as .5G and 1G single pre-rolls
- Strain specific
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- All flower grind, no stems and no trim
- Ground and packaged same day for ultimate freshness
- Color coded tubes for strain type identification
- Packaging uses 50% less plastic and is recyclable
About this strain
Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.
Hawaiian Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with