About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Tea & Tar
Hints of Coffee
SENSATION
Euphoric, Giggly
Hungry, Relaxed
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Quarter Ounce (7 Grams)
Tea & Tar
Hints of Coffee
SENSATION
Euphoric, Giggly
Hungry, Relaxed
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Quarter Ounce (7 Grams)
About this strain
Heavy OG effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.