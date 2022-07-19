About this product
Spicy, Sweet
Hint of Cookies
SENSATION
Happy, Tingly
Euphoric Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
This is how California was meant to be experienced.
- Strain specific
- Clear backside for easy view of flower
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- Hand-trimmed
- Features many original legacy strains
- Color coded bags for strain type identification