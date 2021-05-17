About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Berry & Cherry
Fruity, Herbal & Sweet
SENSATION
Creative, Uplifted
Euphoric Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this strain
Hippie Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
60% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.