About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Fruity, Sweet & Sour
Citrus, Berry & Spice
SENSATION
Creative Euphoria
Uplifting Body High
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this strain
Jet Fuel Gelato
Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing High Octane with Jet Fuel. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jet Fuel Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Jet Fuel Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!