High Garden

Lemon Diesel 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Earthy
Hints of Citrus & Diesel

SENSATION
Uplifting Creativity
Energizing Euphoria

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G Hybrid Flower

Lemon Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
