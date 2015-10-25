Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Lemon Skunk 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Skunky & Sweet
Citrus & Sweet Lemon

SENSATION
Peppy Cerebral Energy
Creativity Happy Euphoria

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

3.5G Hybrid Flower

Lemon Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
750 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!