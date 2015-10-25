High Garden
Lemon Skunk 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Skunky & Sweet
Citrus & Sweet Lemon
SENSATION
Peppy Cerebral Energy
Creativity Happy Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
Lemon Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
750 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
