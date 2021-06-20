About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Earthy Gelato
Nutty Cream
SENSATION
Relaxing
Euphoric Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
Marshmallow OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Marshmallow OG - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Marshmallow OG effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.