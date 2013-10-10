Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Master Yoda 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Earthy, Floral
Hint of Lemon

SENSATION
Euphoric Uplifting
Happy & Relaxed

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G Indica Flower

Master Yoda effects

Reported by real people like you
126 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!