About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Sweet Fruity Grape
Pungent Grape & Spice
SENSATION
Lifted Euphoria
Sociable & Unfocused
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
Sweet Fruity Grape
Pungent Grape & Spice
SENSATION
Lifted Euphoria
Sociable & Unfocused
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this strain
Modified Grapes
Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.