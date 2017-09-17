About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Creamy & Sweet
Earthy, Pine
SENSATION
Euphoria, & Happy
Relaxing, Sleepy
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this strain
Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.
Mother's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.