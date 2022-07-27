TASTE & SCENT

Citrus & Skunky

Sour, Diesel



SENSATION

Focused & Relaxing

Euphoric, Mellow



WHEN TO USE

Nighttime



INDICA



Do what's natural.

California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.

Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.



Whether cruisin' down Malibu or kickin' it seaside in Laguna, always be ready for a good time.

- Available as .5G and 1G single pre-rolls

- Strain specific

- Consistently high quality and high THC

- All flower grind, no stems and no trim

- Ground and packaged same day for ultimate freshness

- Color coded tubes for strain type identification

- Packaging uses 50% less plastic and is recyclable