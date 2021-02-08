About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Spicy Sour Citrus
Citrus, Vanilla, & Fuel
SENSATION
Calm Creative Focus
Uplifted, Relaxed Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
About this strain
Orange 43
Orange 43 is a rare hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange and White Fire 43. This strain produces relaxing and calming effects. Orange 43 is a strain best saved for a lazy afternoon or evening. The flavor profile of this strain is spicy with sour citrus notes. Medical marijuana patients choose Orange 43 to help relieve symptoms related to chronic stress, cramps and muscle spasms.
Orange 43 effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
92% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.