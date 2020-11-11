About this product
Hints of Citrus & Spice
Earthy & Fruity
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Creative Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
This is how California was meant to be experienced.
- Strain specific
- Clear backside for easy view of flower
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- Hand-trimmed
- Features many original legacy strains
- Color coded bags for strain type identification
One Quarter Ounce (7 Grams)
About this strain
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
Papaya effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with