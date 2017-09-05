Platinum Kush (0.5 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Hashy
Sweet Skunk & Earth
SENSATION
Focused Creativity
Relaxing Body Tingle
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Sweet & Hashy
Sweet Skunk & Earth
SENSATION
Focused Creativity
Relaxing Body Tingle
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Platinum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
533 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!