Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Purple Star (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Only the best homegrown California flower goes into our pre-rolls.
No stems. No shake. No Trim.

Purple Star effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
