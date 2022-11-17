About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Fruity, Pineapple
Sweet & Spicy
SENSATION
Calming & Relaxing
Uplifted, Hungry
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.