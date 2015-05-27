Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Skunk Dawg (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Only the best homegrown California flower goes into our pre-rolls.
No stems. No shake. No Trim.

Skunk Dawg effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!