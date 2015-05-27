High Garden
Skunk Dawg (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Only the best homegrown California flower goes into our pre-rolls.
No stems. No shake. No Trim.
Skunk Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!