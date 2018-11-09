About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Citrus & Fruity
Lemon Lime, Sweet & Sour
SENSATION
Energizing & Uplifting
Sociable, Happy & Relaxing
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Gram Pre-Roll (1 Gram)
About this strain
Created by crossing Cali Sour and Lemon OG, Super Sour Lemon is a sativa-dominant hybrid that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for adventure. With tart and zesty notes of sweetened lemon, Super Sour Lemon is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur on the lookout for citrus varieties that evoke memories of warm summer days.
Super Sour Lemon effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
77% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.