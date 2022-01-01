No product reviews
About this brand
High Grade AZ
Proposition 203 Compliant Growers & Extractors.
Providing Arizona with the finest marijuana products;
You can find our products for purchase at the following Dispensaries:
Desert Bloom Releaf Center
The Holistic Center
The Mint Tempe
Green Pharms Flagstaff
Green Pharms Mesa
Nirvana Apache Junction
Nirvana Prescott Valley
Nirvana Tempe
Nirvana Phoenix
Nirvana West Phoenix
Emerald Phoenix
Nature’s Medicines
Greenhouse of Flagstaff
Health For Life
Nature’s Wonder
The Medicine Room
Herbal Wellness Center
Earth’s Healing North
Earth’s Healing South
Medusa Farms
Territory Chandler
Territory Gilbert
Grassp (Delivery)
The Green Halo
Level Up Scottsdale
Level Up Tempe
Nature Meds
MMJ Trading Co.
JARS New River
JARS Metro
Untamed Herbs
Phoenix Relief Center
Botanica
Arizona Natural Concepts
Sol Flower Sun City
Sol Tempe
Farm Fresh Medical
Cave Creek Cannabis
truBLISS Organics
Harvest Tempe
Harvest Glendale
Harvest Cottonwood
Harvest Chandler
Harvest Avondale
Harvest Baseline
Harvest Scottsdale
Harvest Havasu
MüV
Green Hills Patient Center
Curaleaf Central
Curaleaf Midtown
Curaleaf Camelback
Curaleaf Gilbert
Curaleaf Bell
Curaleaf Youngtown
Curaleaf Pavillions
Curaleaf Glendale
The Phoenix
Jamestown Center
Holistic Patient Center
White Mountain Health
Sticky Saguaro
Downtown Dispensary
D2
The Good Dispensary
KIND Meds
SWC Tempe
SWC Prescott
The Flower Shop Mesa
The Flower Shop Phoenix
The Flower Shop Ahwatukee
Oasis North
MMJ Apothecary
Debbies Dispensary Peoria
Debbies Dispensary Phoenix
Mission Dispensary
Local Joint
Cresco Encanto
Arizona Cannabis Solutions
Arizona Natural Pain Solutions
Natural Remedy Pain Center
Please feel free to reach out to us on social media or by email if you have any questions about availability!
