Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
