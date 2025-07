Translated as "Grape Cream", Crema d'uva stands apart from it's grape candy cousins by boasting a rich, sophisticated Merlot flavor & aroma. Created by crossing Grapple Cake (Female) with Candy Rain (Male), unique runs from the breeders cut grown indoors, in living soil and 100% organic fed. While some users have reported a more Sativa experience, the majority of users report that Crema d'uva tends to lean more Indica.



Full spectrum, single-source cannabis derive terpenes only. Housed in the safest most reliable hardware on the market.

