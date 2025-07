Grape Gas is an hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of Grape Gas are pretty middle of the road. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel relaxed, euphoric and uplifted. Grape Gas is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, you can expect pungent grape notes with a hint of diesel.



Full spectrum, single-source cannabis derive terpenes only. Housed in the safest most reliable hardware on the market.

