High Level Health
Cataract Kush Pre-Roll 0.75g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Cataract Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
131 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!