Z Truffle is a potent hybrid strain known for its potential to alleviate insomnia, stress, and pain. Its effects induce a sleepy, tingly, giggly, and euphoric feeling, promoting relaxation and bliss. The strain's flavor profile is characterized by notes of ammonia, butter, and blue cheese, creating a distinct and savory sensory experience. Whether seeking restful sleep, stress relief, or pain management, Z Truffle is a strain that holds promise for those looking to find comfort and tranquility.

---

Feelings: Sleepy, Tingly, Giggly, Euphorc

Aroma: Amonia, Butter, Blue Cheese

---

Species: Hybrid

Lineage: White Truffle Cut x Zkittles (Breeder Cut)

May relieve: Insomnia, Stress, Pain

