Z Mints, a sativa hybrid, is a go-to strain for individuals seeking relief from stress and anxiety. Its effects are characterized by a calming and relaxing sensation, fostering a sense of creative inspiration and mental clarity. The strain offers a delightful combination of flavors, with hints of refreshing orange, sweet candy, and a subtle touch of mint. Whether enjoyed for its therapeutic benefits or its recreational appeal, Z Mints provides a soothing experience that eases stress and promotes a positive mindset. Embrace the calming and creative effects of Z Mints as it takes you on a delightful journey of relaxation and mental rejuvenation.

---

Feelings: Calming, Creative, Relaxing

Aroma: Orange, Candy, Mint

---

Species: Sativa Hybrid

Lineage: Zkittle x Sin Mint OG

May relieve: Stress, Anxiety

