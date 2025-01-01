About this product
Lift Off Extracts Gorilla Breath Live Resin 1g
High Life FarmsResin
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Gorilla Breath effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Gorilla Breath crosses Original Glue with OGKB to get a hybrid with a high resin production and a strong OG aroma. With a delicious flavor profile including notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel, you’ll surely want to try this strain.
