White Truffle Cheese #2 is a captivating sativa-dominant hybrid strain sought after for its potential to alleviate depression, stress, and anxiety. Its effects induce a happy, uplifted, and social feeling, promoting a sense of well-being and sociability. The strain's flavor profile is a delightful blend of diesel, floral, citrus, and spice notes, creating a unique and invigorating sensory experience. Whether seeking a mood boost, relaxation, or a sense of connection, White Truffle Cheese #2 is a strain that holds promise for those looking to find happiness and peace.

---

Feelings: Uplifted, Happy, Social

Aroma: Diesel, Floral, Citrus, Spice

---

Species: Sativa Hybrid

Lineage: White Truffle Cut x Secret Cheese (Breeder Cut)

May relieve: Anxiety, Stress, Depression

