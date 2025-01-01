About this product
High Life Farms Runtz Buttonz (3.5g)
High Life FarmsFlower
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Runtz Buttonz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Rainbow Chip. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Runtz Buttonz, before let us know! Leave a review.
About this brand
High Life Farms
License(s)
- MI, US: GR-C-001291
- MI, US: AU-G-EX-000351
- MI, US: PR-000317
- MI, US: AU-P-000348
