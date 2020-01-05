About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
Cereal Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
152 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!