Kurple Fantasy is a mostly indica strain that shows off her beauty in deep hues of purple, brightened by a starry coat of crystal trichomes. In 2012, Kurple Fantasy took 2nd place in the High Times Denver Medical Cannabis Cup in the indica category. A sweet grape aroma accents the full-body experience of this indica, whose effects are often described as easy, relaxed euphoria. According to its breeders at Imperial Genetics, Kurple Fantasy is a cross between ’92 OG Kush and Old Man Purps.