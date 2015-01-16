About this strain
Sugar Black Rose, also known as "Black Sugar Rose," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Critical Mass with Black Domina. Sugar Black Rose has a sweet taste with hints of fruit and fresh flowers. The aroma takes on a pungent, earthy musk that resembles exotic hash imported from overseas, and brings with it a relaxing body buzz that helps keep nausea, anxiety, and muscle pains at bay. Sugar Black Rose was originally bred by Delicious Seeds.
Sugar Black Rose effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
