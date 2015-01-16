Sugar Black Rose, also known as "Black Sugar Rose," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Critical Mass with Black Domina. Sugar Black Rose has a sweet taste with hints of fruit and fresh flowers. The aroma takes on a pungent, earthy musk that resembles exotic hash imported from overseas, and brings with it a relaxing body buzz that helps keep nausea, anxiety, and muscle pains at bay. Sugar Black Rose was originally bred by Delicious Seeds.