If you are looking for a heavy-duty yet affordable option for your selection of grinders, the Chromium Crusher 4 piece grinder is one of the best values available. These grinders easily crush herb with an even consistency, keeping your sticky where you need it and not on your fingers. It is highly durable made from CNC Aluminum, making it difficult to scratch the grinder let alone damage it. It features razor sharp diamond teeth in a swirl pattern. These 4 piece bud grinders include a very fine pollen screen that will only allow the purest crystals to fall through.