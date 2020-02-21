About this product
About this strain
CBD Critical Mass effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
37% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
About this brand
High Mountain Health
State License(s)
00000050DCBO00239922
00000087ESWR93327597