High Mountain Health

El Fuego

HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

DNA Genetics says this "special blend" is an indica-dominant hybrid with secret genetics of their most resinous cultivars.

Feelings/Effects: Happy, Focused, Energetic, Relaxed
Medical Relief: Chronic Pain, Insomnia, Stress, Depression, Antiemetic
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene ･ Limonene ･ Caryophyllene

El Fuego effects

1 people told us about effects:
