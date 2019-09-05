High Mountain Health
El Fuego
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
DNA Genetics says this "special blend" is an indica-dominant hybrid with secret genetics of their most resinous cultivars.
Feelings/Effects: Happy, Focused, Energetic, Relaxed
Medical Relief: Chronic Pain, Insomnia, Stress, Depression, Antiemetic
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene ･ Limonene ･ Caryophyllene
El Fuego effects
