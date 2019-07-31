High Mountain Health
Florida OG
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Also referred to as Crippy, Ocean Grown, or Triangle Kush, the original OG Kush bred by DNA Genetics crossing Chemdawg x (Lemon Thai x Hindu Kush Pakistan).
Feelings/Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed, Relaxing, Euphoric, Happy
Medical Relief: Depression, Fatigue, Inflammation, Stress
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene ･ Myrcene ･ Caryophyllene
Feelings/Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed, Relaxing, Euphoric, Happy
Medical Relief: Depression, Fatigue, Inflammation, Stress
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene ･ Myrcene ･ Caryophyllene
Florida OG effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!