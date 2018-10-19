About this product
Created by TGA Genetics, this sativa-dominant hybrid crosses Sweet Irish Kush x Jack the Ripper.
Feelings/Effects: Uplifted, Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric
Medical Relief: Depression, Stress, Anxiety, Pain
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene ･ Limonene ･ Myrcene
About this strain
Mickey Kush is a 75% sativa cross between Sweet Irish Kush and Jack The Ripper. These potent buds offer an earthy, kush flavor with lemon undertones, and deliver energetic, focused effects. Mickey Kush is renowned for its high THC and CBG cannabinoid content, making it a prime choice for tumor treatment, alleviating nausea, pain, and depression. These indoor or outdoor plants reach a medium height with a moderate to heavy yield, flowering between 7 and 8 weeks.
Mickey Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
74% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
High Mountain Health
We invite you to experience the caring service and unparalleled quality offered by High Mountain Health (HMH).
HMH is proud to be Flagstaff’s Finest Marijuana Dispensary. We understand the importance of compassionate care for each individual's medical condition and employ experienced cannabis experts in a laid-back yet professional setting. HMH offers numerous strains of our own locally-grown, lab-tested cannabis and the very best of what other state-licensed dispensaries have to offer as well as boasting one of the largest selections of edibles in the state.
High Mountain Health is committed to providing our community with a reputable and exemplary source for Medicinal Cannabis, helping to dissolve the unfounded social stigma surrounding this effective medicinal plant. We are dedicated to ensuring legal, affordable, safe, and confidential access to the highest quality medicinal-grade cannabis products available and related wellness services to card-holding patients in Arizona. HMH is a not-for-profit dispensary and supports many local charities. We welcome you to join our family of HMH patients for a higher quality of health.
